Craig McMillan keen to pass World Cup knowledge to New Zealand ahead of Women’s T20 WC

New Delhi: Ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup starting on October 3 in the UAE, former New Zealand men’s all-rounder Craig McMillan said he is keen to impart all his knowledge of playing in global tournaments to the Sophie Devine-led side.

McMillan, currently the assistant coach with the New Zealand women’s side, made 260 international appearances for the men’s team, including playing in three ODI World Cups and the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

“I was lucky enough to go to four white-ball World Cups as a player and three as batting coach at the Black Caps, so I have a lot of experience in terms of World Cups. They’re different beasts, it’s a tournament sort of format, so it’s different to a normal tour.”

“I’ll certainly be using that knowledge and passing that on to the group where needed. World Cups are high pressure tournaments where a fast start is important, but they’re also a lot of fun, so I am looking forward to being part of the World Cup with this group,” said McMillan to ICC Digital from Lincoln, where the White Ferns are preparing for the mega event.

New Zealand will play the T20 World Cup with a largely experienced squad, with captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates set to play the tournament for the ninth time. Barring Izzy Gaze, every player in the team has played a T20 World Cup previously. New Zealand are in Group A alongside defending champions Australia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. IANS

