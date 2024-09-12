International Cricket Council (ICC) unveils tickets for Women’s T20 World Cup

Dubai: With just over 20 days to go until the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the ICC has made an exciting announcement: match tickets will start at just five dirhams (Rs 114.28), and entry will be free for fans under 18. This initiative, aimed at boosting attendance and creating a lasting legacy for the tournament in the UAE, was revealed alongside a stunning laser show on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

“One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice during a media conference on Wednesday. “It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams, and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams, and Under-18s will go free.” IANS

