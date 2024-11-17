Cricket: Aliya, Nida left out as Fatima, Muneeba get elevation in PCB central contracts

Lahore: Veteran all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar have been left out, while captain Fatima Sana and wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali have been elevated to the top category in the 16-member list of PCB’s centrally contracted women players. Last year, 20 players were awarded central contracts for a two-year period. But for this annual retainer period, effective from July 1, 2024, 16 players have been given the contracts, though the amount of the retainers hasn’t been mentioned.

While Fatima and Muneeba have been elevated to Category A, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has moved up to Category B. Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, and Tasmia Rubab have been handed a place in the central contracts list. Tasmia has earned a PCB central contract for the first time, while Rameen and Gull have returned to the list for the first time since 2018 and 2022-23, respectively.

Apart from Aliya and Nida, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Sidra Nawaz have not been included in the central contracts list. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said these players will remain available for selection, as they shift focus towards developing the next generation of cricketers in alignment with the ICC Women’s Future Tours Programme 2025-29. IANS

