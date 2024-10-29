Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appoint Jason Gillespie as head coach for white-ball tour of Australia

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Jason Gillespie as the head coach for the white-ball series against Australia. This move follows the resignation of Gary Kirsten, whose departure was officially accepted by the board on Monday.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men’s cricket team on next month’s white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” PCB posted on X.

Gillespie, who is currently serving as the head coach for Pakistan’s red-ball team, will now take on the responsibility of guiding the ODI and T20I squads. The upcoming tour, starting November 4 in Melbourne, will feature three ODIs and as many T2OIs. IANS

