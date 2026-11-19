Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) announced the formation of an “independent forum” to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia’s squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago.

This comes after a former Aussie batter made some explosive revelations about the ball-tampering scandal in his autobiography ‘Sabr’. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball’s condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing. (IANS)

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