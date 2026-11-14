Very disappointed that Cummins has thrown Khawaja ‘under the bus,’ says David Warner

Sydney: Former Australia opener David Warner has said he is ‘very, very disappointed’ with Test captain Pat Cummins, accusing him of throwing their former team-mate Usman Khawaja ‘under the bus’ after his autobiography ‘Sabr’ revived the 2018 Sandpaper-gate scandal.

“Pat Cummins was very well-prepared this morning (Friday). I still stick by Uzzie, and what he’s written in that book. It is the truth, and I really, really support him. I actually feel for him at the moment; I feel that the captain today threw Uzzie under the bus, and I’m very, very disappointed about that,” Warner was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

Khawaja, who retired recently from all forms of the game, has reopened the controversy with ‘Sabr’, in which he gives his own account of the Cape Town Test. He has also kept the debate going online. In reply to a question about his book on social media, he wrote: ‘Am I going to deny that everyone knew? Nah. I won’t deny that either’. IANS