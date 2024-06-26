Cricket: Frank Duckworth, co-inventor of Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, dies aged 84

LONDON: Frank Duckworth, English statistician and co-inventor of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, died at the age of 84. According to ESPNcricinfo, Duckworth passed away on June 21.

The DLS method was introduced to determine the results in rain-affected matches, devised by Duckworth and Tony Lewis. The method was first used in international cricket in 1997.

ICC formally adopted the method in 2001. Duckworth and Lewis were both awarded MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in June 2010. Agencies

