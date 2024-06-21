Cricket Fraternity Mourns as Former India Pacer David Johnson Passes Away at 52

New Delhi: Veteran India cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Virender Sehwag have condoled the demise of former India pacer David Johnson, who passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52.

As per the police, Johnson fell from the fourth floor of his apartment in Bengaluru and was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, the police have not recovered any suicide note from the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased, Johnson, was suffering from depression. Kothanur police are investigating the case.

Taking to X, Tendulkar wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Former India openers Gambhir and Sehwag also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of the late pacer.

“Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones,” Gambhir said.

“Very sad to hear about David Johnson’s passing. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” Sehwag added.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad extended his condolences to the grieved family. “Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Prasad wrote on X.

Johnson played two Tests for India and bagged three scalps. He was part of Karnataka’s lethal pace attack comprising Javagal Srinath, Doidda Ganesh, and Prasad in the 1990s. He came into the highlight after his 10-wicket haul against Kerala in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season. IANS

