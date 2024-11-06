Cricket fraternity showers birthday wishes on talisman India batter Virat Kohli

New Delhi: As talisman India batter Virat Kohli turned 36 on Tuesday, the cricketing fraternity extended their wishes to the birthday boy.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his official X handle and wished Kohli on his birthday. Yuvraj added that the world is eagerly looking forward to Kohli’s solid comeback.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #KingKohli! The greatest comebacks emerge from our setbacks and the world eagerly looks forward to your solid comeback. you’ve done it in the past and I’m sure you will do it yet again. God bless! lots of love,” Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina called Kohli “an iconic cricketer and an inspiring individual” while wishing him on his birthday.

“To an iconic cricketer and an inspiring individual, @imVkohli, happy birthday! May your year ahead be filled with joy and success,” Suresh Raina wrote on X.

Former India cricketer S Badrinath said that Kohli’s attitude and approach changed the way India played cricket. “From a chubby kid cheeku to becoming a GOAT, your attitude and approach changed the way India played cricket. Happy Birthday [?]@imVkohli,” Badrinath wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra also wished Kohli on his 36th birthday on Tuesday. “Uss din laga tha ki yeh ladka aage ja ke kuch alag banega. Many happy returns of the day to the one and only - Virat Kohli,” Aakash Chopra wrote on X.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that the 36-year-old’s journey in cricket has been phenomenal.

“Happy Birthday Your journey from a promising young talent to one of the greatest players of our time has been nothing short of phenomenal. You’ve inspired aspiring cricketers everywhere to dream big, work hard, and believe in themselves. Wishing you countless moments of brilliance and joy. Keep shining. @imVkohli,” Harbhajan Singh wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished “one of the finest batters” on his birthday.

“538 intl. matches & counting. 27134 intl. runs & counting. 2011 ICC World Cup Winner. 2013 ICC Champions Trophy Winner. 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winner. Here’s wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest batters - a very Happy Birthday,” BCCI wrote on X. Star India seamer Mohammed Shami sent birthday greetings to Kohli and called him the backbone of Indian cricket.

“Happy Birthday to the backbone of Indian cricket and the run-machine, @virat.kohli Your passion and commitment inspire millions. Wishing you a year filled with success, happiness, and unforgettable moments,” Shami wrote on Instagram. (ANI)

