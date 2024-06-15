‘World Cup is about upsets’, feels Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh

New York: Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is an ambassador of the T20 World Cup, said the mega event is about upsets and no team can be taken for granted. He added that the race to Super Eight is getting interesting with multiple teams holding a chance to qualify for the next stage.

In the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, there were a few upsets, notably the co-hosts USA defeating the 2009 champions Pakistan, and Afghanistan’s impressive 84-run victory over New Zealand, who have have bowed out of the competition.

On the other hand, Pakistan and defending champions England have slim chances of qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

Speaking on whether the current World Cup can cause upsets, Yuvraj shared, “A World Cup is about upsets. We have already seen a few upsets so far so no team can be taken for granted. The Super 8 is going to get interesting now and each team are in with a chance to qualify for the semis.”

Highlighting the impact of the current conditions of the USA on the players, Yuvraj added “I don’t think you need much experience for conditions. If you arrive early and adjust to the weather, the players have the required experience.” IANS

