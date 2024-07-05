Cricket legend Jonty Rhodes joins World Masters League T20 as brand ambassador for 2024 season

New Delhi: The World Masters League T20 has announced the appointment of South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes as the brand ambassador for its 2024 season. He will witness and call the thrilling action as the league gets underway in August 2024.

The World Masters League T20 will feature six dynamic teams -- Indraprasth Warriors, Gulf Superstars, Sydney Spartans, Colombo Titans, Lahore Lions, and Caribbean Pirates. The World Masters League T20 will showcase star players from cricketing powerhouses such as India, Australia, West Indies, England, and more.

Jonty Rhodes said is looking forward to witnessing the greats of the game take the field in the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa. IANS

