Test cricket at very low point in West Indies: Ramnaresh Sarwan

NEW DELHI: Ramnaresh Sarwan, one of the most prolific batters to have played for the West Indies, is leading a comfortable life after retirement but when one talks him to him about the health of Test cricket in the region, he paints a grim picture, fearful of a talent exodus to the United States. The unexpected growth of T20 cricket and players' preference for the shortest format has put red-ball cricket on the backburner in the West Indies. The first-class teams in the Caribbean play as little as five games per season, which Sarwan thinks should be increased to at least 10. Agencies

