Cricket lights up New York’s iconic Empire State Building to launch Trophy Tour for T20 World Cup

New York: West Indies legend and one of the most renowned players in white-ball cricket, Chris Gayle along with the USA’s Ali Khan lit up New York’s Empire State Building to launch the Trophy Tour for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The Global Trophy Tour will visit 15 countries, including all nine host venues in the countdown to the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 hosted in the West Indies and USA.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour started on Monday with two-time champion Chris Gayle and USA star Ali Khan lighting up the iconic skyscraper as fans countdown to the biggest global T20 cricket event ever.

An official ceremony to launch the Trophy Tour was held at the Empire State Building, where Gayle and Khan had the honour of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and pink colours of the event. Sitting atop the 381-metre skyscraper was the prize all 20 teams will be competing for across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy, the ICC informed in a release on Tuesday.

Following the huge demand of more than 3 million ticket applications in the public ballot, additional tickets have been released to 51 of 55 matches, including to fixtures where allocations were previously exhausted.

The event marks the first time an ICC World Cup will be held in the USA, including eight matches at the brand new, state-of-the-art modular 34,000-capacity stadium in Nassau County, New York. IANS

Also Read: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to introduce Smart Replay System in Indian Premier League (IPL)

Also Watch: