Cricket: Naba Bhattacharjee appointed as manager of Indian Senior Women’s team

GUWAHATI: Naba Bhattacharjee, President of Meghalaya Cricket Association, has been appointed as the manager of Indian Senior Women’s team, scheduled to play an ODI series against the Australian team. The first and second ODI will be played at Brisbane on December 4 and 7, while the third will be played at Perth on December 10. Being associated with cricket as an administrator for almost one and half decade, he was the forefront in obtaining full membership of BCCI for Meghalaya and other 6 NE states in 2018. The contingent will depart on November 30 from Mumbai.

