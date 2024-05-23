Ahmedabad: Guard Of Honour For Dinesh Karthik After RCB Crash Out In Eliminator

AHMEDABAD: With RCB's heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals yesterday in the Eliminator match held at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, it is all but over for Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Although he has not officially confirmed about his retirement, the dashing batsman hinted towards it during his viral speech in the RCB dressing room following their dramatic victory against defending champions CSK in their previous match.

He has made several indications during the competition that this year will be his final with the team.