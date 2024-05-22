London: Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Chelsea After Just One Season In Charge

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea have decided to part ways with mutual consent, marking the end of his one year tenure with the English giants.
The news of Pochettino's departure was confirmed by the club in a statement released on Tuesday, wherein, gratitude was expressed for the Argentinian manager's efforts during his brief stint at the helm.
"Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways," Chelsea said in a statement.
The Argentine also thanked the club's top hierarchy for giving him the opportunity to manage one of the most prestigious and successful football clubs in recent times.
"Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity," Pochettino said.
"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come," he added.
Notably, 52-year-old Pochettino assumed charge of Chelsea on July 1, signing a two-year contract with 'The Blues', with the option of a further 12 months.
It is worth mentioning that the experienced manager took over the reigns of the London-based club at a turbulent phase and at a time when Chelsea were going through perhaps one of their worst periods.
As is the case with Chelsea, hopes were pretty high after he came in but it gradually turned sour and started to fade after a disastrous start to the season.
The Argentine found himself under tremendous pressure due to the poor results which dropped Chelsea down in the points table.
The humongous spending by the club amounting to a whopping £747 million on transfers during the 2022-23 campaign also added to the woes.
The Argentine also enjoyed a significant budget, with a further £400m-plus spent on players, including Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Christopher Nkunku.
But, this massive spending spree did not yield results and instead turned out to be futile.
However, Chelsea did manage to end their disappointing season on a high as they scored five consecutive victories to finish in sixth position in the Premier League. Moreover, Chelsea were also runners-up in the Carabao Cup and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
Chelsea will now search for a successor and have expressed recent interest in Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, Sporting’s Ruben Amorim and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.
A return for former managers Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel is not on the pipeline as the London-based club is looking to bring in a young head coach.
