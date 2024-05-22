London: Mauricio Pochettino Leaves Chelsea After Just One Season In Charge

LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea have decided to part ways with mutual consent, marking the end of his one year tenure with the English giants.

The news of Pochettino's departure was confirmed by the club in a statement released on Tuesday, wherein, gratitude was expressed for the Argentinian manager's efforts during his brief stint at the helm.

"Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways," Chelsea said in a statement.