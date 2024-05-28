Assam Cricketer Riyan Parag's Youtube Search History Goes Viral; Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

GUWAHATI: Assam cricketer and Rajasthan Royals star batter Riyan Parag has landed in fresh controversy after his YouTube search history went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The talismatic batsman's search bar in Youtube flashed in the background of a video. Netizens were quick to notice two entries that mentioned Bollywood actors: “Ananya Panday hot” and “Sara Ali Khan hot” in the Youtube search bar of the video which featured Parag.

This video has become viral and is doing the rounds of social media. The clip showing Parag in a white vest and wearing glasses received mixed reactions with some netizens left fuming at him and expressing their displeasure over his act, remarking that he should be ashamed of himself.

On the other hand, some sections of the internet rather found the episode hilarious and couldn't help but laugh.