Assam Cricketer Riyan Parag's Youtube Search History Goes Viral; Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

GUWAHATI: Assam cricketer and Rajasthan Royals star batter Riyan Parag has landed in fresh controversy after his YouTube search history went viral for all the wrong reasons.
The talismatic batsman's search bar in Youtube flashed in the background of a video. Netizens were quick to notice two entries that mentioned Bollywood actors: “Ananya Panday hot” and “Sara Ali Khan hot” in the Youtube search bar of the video which featured Parag.
This video has become viral and is doing the rounds of social media. The clip showing Parag in a white vest and wearing glasses received mixed reactions with some netizens left fuming at him and expressing their displeasure over his act, remarking that he should be ashamed of himself.
On the other hand, some sections of the internet rather found the episode hilarious and couldn't help but laugh.
However, the authenticity of the viral video is yet to be ascertained as Parag is seen looking down while he slightly moves to his right, and the video ends. The search terms as shared by the user who goes by the name "@KohliMyHeart"— are also not clear as it covered with the screen showing Parag.
The person who shared it, captioned the viral video as: “Search history of riyan Parag “Sara Ali Khan Hot” “Virat Kohli” “Ananya Pandey Hot.”
Notably, apart from being a full-time cricketer, Riyan happens to be a part-time gamer as well. He regularly streams his activity on social media and has over 65,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
It is worth mentioning that this was not the first time that Parag was targeted on social media. He was censured even till last year for his knack of hitting back at critics through social media platforms.
