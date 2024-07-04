Ben Stokes Hits Back At Australian Media For Misinterpreting His Ashes 2023 Locker-Room Speech

LONDON: England's Test skipper Ben Stokes has retaliated against the Australian media outlet for misinterpreting his words from the recently released documentary titled “Ashes 2023 | Our Take” by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
In the docu-series, Stokes is seen mentally rejuvenating his team with a fiery speech as the rain took away their momentum in the fourth Test at Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Ground.
England were in a dominating position to level the series, with Australia down by 61 runs in the second innings and five wickets in hand in the fourth Test. However, after the rain forced the match to end in a draw, Australia retained the urn being its holder since 2017.
To bolster his squad's morale after a heartbreaking tie, Stokes referred to his team as 'a sports team that will live forever in the memory of people'. He also stated that the fans were fortunate to see them play, and that their accomplishments much outweigh any Ashes Trophy.
"And what we have managed to do is we've managed to become a sports team that will live forever in the memory of people who were lucky enough to witness us play cricket. But what we have done is something a lot bigger than any Ashes trophy could ever signify for this team – be the team that everybody will always remember," said Stokes in the docu-series.
However, his statements were clearly misinterpreted by Australian media outlet Fox Cricket, as shown by the sarcastic caption attaching it to their story.
Stokes has never been one to take a blow without returning one, and he has certainly hit back against the media outlet. He responded to the post by commenting that rain fell for two days when Australia was truly down the trenches, destroying England's chances of winning the Test and taking the series to the last game, which England eventually won.
“Said this to the team who had watched it rain for 2 days when we had our foot on your throats, just tried to cheer up the disappointment tbh, but anyways rent free and all that,” the England skipper responded via his X account.