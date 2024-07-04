Ben Stokes Hits Back At Australian Media For Misinterpreting His Ashes 2023 Locker-Room Speech

LONDON: England's Test skipper Ben Stokes has retaliated against the Australian media outlet for misinterpreting his words from the recently released documentary titled “Ashes 2023 | Our Take” by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

In the docu-series, Stokes is seen mentally rejuvenating his team with a fiery speech as the rain took away their momentum in the fourth Test at Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

England were in a dominating position to level the series, with Australia down by 61 runs in the second innings and five wickets in hand in the fourth Test. However, after the rain forced the match to end in a draw, Australia retained the urn being its holder since 2017.