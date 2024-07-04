Indian Cricket Team Lands in Delhi to Heroic Celebrations After World Cup Win

NEW DELHI: India's T20 World Cup winners returned home to a warm welcome on Thursday. Captain Rohit Sharma and his team were greeted by enthusiastic fans eager to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Excited crowds chanted "India, India" as the team arrived in New Delhi from the Caribbean, after being delayed for days due to Hurricane Beryl.

The players were met with whistles and wild cheers as they emerged from the arrivals area wearing gold medals around their necks. Some of them gave a thumbs-up to their fans.