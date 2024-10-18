England Cricket Board Bans Transgender Women From Competing At Elite Level From 2025

LONDON: In a significant move, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced their decision of banning transgender players from participating in elite-level women's domestic cricket starting from 2025.
This means that any player who has undergone male puberty will no longer be eligible to play in the top two tiers of the women's cricket.
The latest regulations will be applicable to women's competition of The Hundred but does not prohibit transgender players to take part in the third tier of the domestic structure, which typically consists of lower-level counties and recreational cricket.
This move echoes the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision in November 2023 to disallow transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in international women’s matches.
The ECB stated that they made this decision after an "extensive consultation" process and the balance between "fairness, safety, and inclusion" was also taken into consideration.
