India: Rachin Ravindra Becomes First from NZ to hit Test Century in India After 2012

Bengaluru: On the third day of the ongoing Test Match between India and New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand became the first batter from his country since 2012 to score a century in and against India. This comes after the Indian batters were bowled out for a meagre total of 46 runs in their first innings of the test match. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra managed to score a massive 134 runs from 157 balls, becoming the first from his country to score a test hundred in India since 2012.

The Indian Men’s Cricket team is playing a cricket test match against New Zealand in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indian team fared quite badly in their first innings and the batters could put a score of just 46 runs in front of the bowling attack of the New Zealanders. In comparison to that, New Zealand was able to post a total of 402 runs on the board against the Indian bowlers.

Rachin Ravindra managed to score a total of 134 runs from 157 balls. This included 13 fours and 4 sixes. As he crossed the 100 runs mark, Rachin Ravindra became the first batter from New Zealand to reach a test century against India in India since 2012. Before this, Ross Taylor had managed to score 113 runs from 127 balls in a test match organised in the same venue in 2012.

New Zealand ended their first innings with a score of 402 runs, gaining a massive 356-run lead against India on Day 3 of the test. India has started their 2nd innings and has scored a total of 57 runs without the loss of any wicket at the time of filing this report.