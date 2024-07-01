Hitman’s Journey: The Record Breaking Rise of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was born on April 30, 1987 in Bansod, India. He is an Indian cricketer who currently captains the Indian Test and One-Day International (ODI) teams. Sharma was also the captain of India's Twenty-20 International team until he announced his retirement on June 29, 2024, following the team's T20 World Cup victory against South Africa.

He captained the Mumbai Indians, an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise side, for ten years, winning five titles. Sharma is well-known for his batting abilities, earning him the nickname "Hitman" from his admirers. He also bowls off-spin sometimes.

In ODI cricket, Sharma is the only player with three double hundreds; no other player has even scored two. In addition, he has the record for the most sixes in World Cups, the most international sixes in all formats, and the greatest individual score in an ODI.