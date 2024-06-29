ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Finals: Threat Of Rain Looms Large Over India-South Africa Showdown

BARBADOS: Excitement grips as enthusiastic fans are eagerly waiting for the summit clash between India and South Africa in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
However, the threat of rain looms large in the much-anticipated finals scheduled to be played in Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.
As per weather forecasts provided by accuweather, rain could play a spoilsport in the finals as the chances of rainfall during the match is around 50 per cent.
Fortunately, there is no rain at the venue hours ahead of the game and the sun is also out shining bright at the moment, which is great news for cricket fans expecting an action-packed encounter between the two heavyweights of world cricket.
In case of a washout on Saturday, the T20 world cup final will be played on the 'reserve day' i.e Sunday.
According to ICC rules, "Every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, with any necessary reduction in overs. If a minimum of 10 overs cannot be bowled to the team batting second, the match will continue on the reserve day from the point where it was interrupted. Should the match be washed out entirely, India and South Africa will be declared joint winners."
Meanwhile, both the sides have set their eyes on the prize as India and South Africa are keen on ending their trophy-draught.
It is to be noted that the South Africans have never lifted the World Cup while the Indians had won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007.
It is also worth mentioning that the Proteas have reached the finals of a World Cup for the first-time ever.
The match is expected to be a neck-to-neck battle as both the teams have looked formidable throughout the tournament and have remained unbeaten in their road to the finals.
The proteas will look to remove the 'chokers' tag once and for all while the 'Men in Blue' will be determined to bounce back from the heartbreaking loss at the hands of Australia in the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2023.
ALSO READ: ‘South Africa will be hard to beat’, opines Ricky Ponting ahead of final against India
ALSO WATCH: