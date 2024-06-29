ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Finals: Threat Of Rain Looms Large Over India-South Africa Showdown

BARBADOS: Excitement grips as enthusiastic fans are eagerly waiting for the summit clash between India and South Africa in the finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

However, the threat of rain looms large in the much-anticipated finals scheduled to be played in Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

As per weather forecasts provided by accuweather, rain could play a spoilsport in the finals as the chances of rainfall during the match is around 50 per cent.