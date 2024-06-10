ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India Pull Off Stunning Comeback Victory Against Pakistan

NEW YORK: India pulled off a stunning comeback victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

India, who seemed down and out at one stage, snatched a miraculous victory from the jaws of defeat as the 'Men in Blue' edged past their fiercest rivals by 6 runs in a thrilling match held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Electing to field first, Pakistan produced a sublime bowling performance as they bowled out a star-studded Indian batting line-up for just 119 runs in 19 overs.