ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA Stun Pakistan In Thrilling Super-Over Victory

DALLAS: The United States of America scripted history as they stunned Pakistan in a thrilling super-over upset at the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.

Against all odds, the US cricket team pulled off a miraculous victory from the jaws of defeat against last year's finalists, thereby marking an incredible milestone and enjoying arguably the greatest day in their cricket history.

Pakistan batted first in this Group A encounter held at Grand Prairie, near Dallas, Texas. The men in green put 159 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.