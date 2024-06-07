ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA Stun Pakistan In Thrilling Super-Over Victory

DALLAS: The United States of America scripted history as they stunned Pakistan in a thrilling super-over upset at the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.
Against all odds, the US cricket team pulled off a miraculous victory from the jaws of defeat against last year's finalists, thereby marking an incredible milestone and enjoying arguably the greatest day in their cricket history.
Pakistan batted first in this Group A encounter held at Grand Prairie, near Dallas, Texas. The men in green put 159 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.
Skipper Babar Azam anchored Pakistan's innings, scoring 44 runs off 43 balls. All-rounder Shadab Khan made a valuable contribution as he smashed a quickfire 40 off just 25 balls. Shaheen Afridi also chipped in with a handy 23 runs off 16 balls.
Meanwhile, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers for the USA, registering an impressive figure of 3/30 off his 4 overs.
In reply, the United States, having been cruising to victory, were on the verge of defeat when they needed 12 off their last three balls of their innings.
But Aaron Jones - the hero of their run chase in an opening group win over Canada - came to the rescue as he smashed a six before Nitish Kumar struck a last-ball full toss for four to level the scores and force a super over.
In the super over, Pakistan were terrible with the ball as Mohammad Amir conceded way too many extras worsened by panic-stricken overthrows to help USA put 18 runs.
India-born pacer Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13-1.
This shocking result sparked wild celebrations among the USA team and their home fans as they were delighted by this monumental victory.
"It's a huge achievement," said United States captain Monank Patel, whose 50 was the cornerstone of his side's 159-3 in their regulation 20 overs.
"For us to beat Pakistan, we are playing them for the first time, I am just so proud of how we played. It was a proper team effort from first ball until the last," he added.
Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on this disappointing loss by saying that his team did not capitalize with the bat, as a result of which, the momentum completely shifted in favor of their opponents.
"We weren't up to it in the first six overs with the ball as usual, not taking wickets again. But credit to USA, they performed so well today. They were better than us in all aspects of the game," he added.
