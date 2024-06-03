T20 World Cup 2024: ICC Announces Record Prize Money Of $11.25 Million

NEW YORK: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a new record by announcing a groundbreaking prize money of $11.25 million for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

In a media release, the ICC stated that the champions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will receive at least $2.45 million - the highest prize money in the history of this tournament.

The runners-up will get at least $1.28 million, while the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each.

On the other hand, teams failing to qualify beyond the second round will receive $382,500 each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place will earn $247,500 each.