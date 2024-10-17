India Registers Lowest Score At Home Test; Bowled Out For 46

BENGALURU: Team India got off to a disastrous start on the second day of the first test match of a three-match series against New Zealand on home soil.

Electing to bat first, the Indian batting order completely collapsed as the New Zealand pacers ran riot, ripping through the defence of the Indian batters on an overcast morning in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India paid the price for opting to bat under grey skies and on a pitch that remained under the covers for the good part of the last three days due to rain in the city.

Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee delivered the initial blow as he dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma early in the innings.