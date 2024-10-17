India Registers Lowest Score At Home Test; Bowled Out For 46

BENGALURU: Team India got off to a disastrous start on the second day of the first test match of a three-match series against New Zealand on home soil.
Electing to bat first, the Indian batting order completely collapsed as the New Zealand pacers ran riot, ripping through the defence of the Indian batters on an overcast morning in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India paid the price for opting to bat under grey skies and on a pitch that remained under the covers for the good part of the last three days due to rain in the city.
Veteran fast bowler Tim Southee delivered the initial blow as he dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma early in the innings.
Subsequently, pacers William O'Rourke and Matt Henry decimated the India batting line-up on a day when five Indian batters failed to open their account.
Virat Kohli, who was surprisingly asked to bat at No. 3, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and R Ashwin were the batters who got out on a duck.
The 'Men in Blue' were bowled out for 46, their third-lowest total in Test cricket history and the team's lowest on Indian soil.
ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardene Re-Appointed As Head Coach Of Mumbai Indians Ahead Of Mega Auction
ALSO WATCH: