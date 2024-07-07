India: Rohit Sharma to Lead the Indian Squad for Champions Trophy and WTC

Mumbai: The Indian Men’s Cricket Team will be participating in the ICC Champions Trophy as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) in the days to come and T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma continue to lead the team in these two competitions as well.

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah made an announcement on Sunday. He mentioned that Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the squad in the upcoming ICC tournaments, especially the ICC Champions Trophy as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) finale. Both of these events are scheduled for the next year, that is 2025. This announcement comes days after the Indian team landed back home after their spectacular performance at the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, held in the United States of America and West Indies.

"After winning hearts on November 23 with 10 consecutive victories, we set our eyes on winning the Cup. In Rajkot, I predicted that on June 29, we would not only win hearts but also lift the flag in Barbados, and our captain did just that," said Jay Shah.

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to be hosted in Pakistan in 2025. This tournament will be the first major ICC event held in the country after a break of eight years. The schedules are however yet to be finalised, subject to the approval of India’s BCCI and Pakistan’s PCB.

Previously, team India arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday evening to a heroic welcome. Despite overcast skies, thousands of thrilled Mumbaikars erupted into cheers as a Vistara aircraft carrying the team landed there.

The celebrations started with a Guard of Honour at the airside, and Follow Me cars escorting the team aircraft to the airport terminal stand.

There, it was accorded a special 'Water Salute' after which the team alighted from the plane, they walked through the Indian Tricolour draped aerobridge, and all the team-members were greeted with a floral cascade showered on them in the arrival corridor. The airport rolled out the red carpet for the Men In Blue, followed by a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony at the terminal adorned with shades of the tricolour.