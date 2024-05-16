IPL 2024: A List Of Prohibited Items At IPL Matches

The venues hosting the IPL matches have put in place strict rules that ban certain items, with the aim of prioritizing the safety and security of all attendees.

These precautions are intended to foster a safe atmosphere, reducing potential hazards and making sure that spectators can enjoy the matches without any hindrance.

This approach highlights the significance of safety in delivering an enjoyable and worry-free experience for all cricket enthusiasts.

By following these rules, IPL venues have shown their dedication to putting the well-being of all attendees first, during the event.