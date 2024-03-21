Indian Premier League (IPL) unveiled star-studded lineup for opening ceremony at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) unveiled the glittering lineup of the star casts -- Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman and Tiger Shroff to name a few -- who would perform in the opening ceremony at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on March 22.

The 17th season of the cash-rich league will begin with Chennai Super Kings taking over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Before the match, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, singer Sonu Nigam along with musical maestro AR Rahman will be seen performing at the opening ceremony.

The ceremony will be telecast from 6:30 PM on Star Sports, while the match starts from 7:30 PM. IANS

