IPL 2024 Playoffs Scenario: RCB Might Fail To Qualify Even If They Beat CSK; Here's How

So, this leaves only CSK and RCB in pole position to grab the last spot and both the teams have only 1 match remaining to play.

Interestingly, the last match of both the southern teams will be against each other at the electrifying Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of RCB.

The stage is set for both the franchises to battle it out to earn their spot in the playoffs. However, the equation is not as simple as it seems to be.

There is a twist to this intriguing scenario. The net run-rate factor will come into play in this complex situation and it will eventually boil down to this, irrespective of the result.