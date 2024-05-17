IPL 2024 Playoffs Scenario: RCB Might Fail To Qualify Even If They Beat CSK; Here's How

GUWAHATI: Excitement grips as the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League, commonly referred to as the IPL, is approaching the business end of the tournament.
With 3 franchises having already qualified for the playoffs, only one spot remain for the other teams to fight it out to secure their berth in the knockout stages of this high-octane tournament.
Owing to yesterday's washout against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad is the latest addition to the list of qualified teams, with the other two being Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only franchises that are in serious contention of making it to the play-offs.
This is because Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals are officially out of contention for the play-offs while Lucknow Super Giants are all but out of the tournament.
Although LSG mathematically do stand an outside chance to make it to the knock-out stages, it would realistically need a miracle for them to qualify, given their negative net run-rate.
So, this leaves only CSK and RCB in pole position to grab the last spot and both the teams have only 1 match remaining to play.
Interestingly, the last match of both the southern teams will be against each other at the electrifying Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of RCB.
The stage is set for both the franchises to battle it out to earn their spot in the playoffs. However, the equation is not as simple as it seems to be.
There is a twist to this intriguing scenario. The net run-rate factor will come into play in this complex situation and it will eventually boil down to this, irrespective of the result.
Notably, CSK has 14 points under their belt with a net run-rate of +0.528 while their southern rival RCB has registered 12 points to their name with a net run-rate of +0.387.
This implies that CSK will automatically qualify for the Playoffs if they win regardless of the margin.
However, as far as RCB is concerned, winning will not be enough for them and it will certainly not cement their place in the knockout stages.
The Faf du Plessis-led side need to beat CSK by a margin of at least 18 runs, in a case where they bat first and put 200 runs on the board.
If RCB win by 17 runs or less, in the same scenario, they would be knocked out on the basis on an inferior Net Run Rate.
In the case where RCB are batting second, they would need to reach the target with 11 balls to spare, in a case where they are chasing a target of 201 runs.
Henceforth, this gives a slighter edge to the men in yellow to qualify and also makes them the favourites to do so.
But, the twist is not over yet. Rain could play spoilsport for RCB as weather forecasts have predicted rainfall in Bengaluru during the match hours.
If this unfortunate washout were to happen, then the do or die clash will be declared as a draw with both teams sharing one point each.
In that case, CSK will join KKR, RR and SRH in the Playoffs and RCB will be knocked out.
