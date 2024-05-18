New Delhi: BCCI Approaches Gautam Gambhir To Replace Rahul Dravid As Next Team India Head Coach

NEW DELHI: Amidst speculations surrounding the appointment of the next head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, a fresh name has cropped up as excitement grips among curious cricket fans.
It has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has apparently approached Gautam Gambhir for this post as they look to replace outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.
Reports further reveal that the BCCI has also kept New Zealand legend Stephen Fleming in the fray and are considering the former Kiwi opener to fulfill this role.
However, the former New Zealand captain remains apprehensive due to the fact that the tenure extends till the 2027 World Cup.
Although Gautam Gambhir has no prior official coaching experience under his belt, he is currently serving as a mentor with the Kolkata Knight Riders. But, the BCCI has taken his stint with KKR and the last two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants into cognizance.
Notably, Gambhir was instrumental in LSG's back-to-back IPL Playoffs berth in 2022 and 2023 and has been equally impressive with his former side KKR this season, not only storming into the knockout stages in some style but also finding themselves at the top of the table.
It is worth mentioning the fact that KKR's most successful period came during Gambhir's charismatic leadership, winning two IPL titles under his captaincy.
With the deadline set for May 27, the BCCI and Gambhir are still in the early stages of discussion. Further talks are expected to take place after the Kolkata Knight Riders complete their season, with the IPL concluding on May 26.
Meanwhile, current Head Coach Rahul Dravid has informed the BCCI of his decision not to extend his term, and the board is cautious about disrupting operations at the National Cricket Academy, where Laxman is currently serving as director.
The potential Head Coach has to fulfill some criteria of the BCCI in order to be eligible for this crucial post.
As per the BCCI's requirements, the candidate must have played a minimum of 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.
Gambhir, a two-time World Cup winner for India in 2007 and 2011, meets the criteria.
