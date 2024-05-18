New Delhi: BCCI Approaches Gautam Gambhir To Replace Rahul Dravid As Next Team India Head Coach

NEW DELHI: Amidst speculations surrounding the appointment of the next head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, a fresh name has cropped up as excitement grips among curious cricket fans.

It has been reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has apparently approached Gautam Gambhir for this post as they look to replace outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid.

Reports further reveal that the BCCI has also kept New Zealand legend Stephen Fleming in the fray and are considering the former Kiwi opener to fulfill this role.

However, the former New Zealand captain remains apprehensive due to the fact that the tenure extends till the 2027 World Cup.