New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan Retires From International And Domestic Cricket

NEW DELHI: Veteran cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has decided to hang up his boots by announcing his retirement from domestic and international cricket on Saturday, August 24.

The dashing left-handed opener last played for India in the ODI series against Bangladesh in December 2022 before Shubman Gill replaced him.

The 38-year-old posted a long video message for his fans on his social media handles thanking them for their unwavering love and support through thick and thin.

The former Indian cricketer, hailing from Delhi, made his international debut against Australia during an ODI in Visakhapatnam. His first knock for the 'Men in Blue' ended in disappointment as he got dismissed for a two-ball duck.