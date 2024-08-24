ENG VS SL, 1st Test: Jamie Smith century puts England in control vs Sri Lanka

LONDON: Jamie Smith's maiden Test century helped England take a 122-run lead on Day 3 in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Friday, before Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson struck to leave the visitors reeling on 121-4.

Replying to Sri Lanka's total of 236, England resumed on 259-6 with Smith and Atkinson at the crease when the morning session began in windy conditions.

Smith (111 off 148 balls) soaked up the early pressure from Sri Lanka's bowlers, picking out shots and taking his time to stroll to his first Test century, in his fourth match since making his debut against the West Indies last month.

He also became the youngest wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred for England, but there was little bluster in the 24-year-old's understated celebration, as he briefly raised his bat to the crowd.

Two balls later, Atkinson departed on 20 after being caught behind for debutant fast bowler Milan Rathnayake's first Test wicket.

Smith was quick to follow, losing his wicket three overs later as wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal did well to hold on to a slight edge on a wide delivery from left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Tail-enders Mark Wood and Matthew Potts tried to up the pace with a few quick boundaries, sharing a stand of 30 to build England's lead.

Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando struck to limit the damage as England were bowled out for 358.

Sri Lanka, given a few overs to bat before lunch, made a dreadful start when Nishan Madushka departed for a duck after a dangerous delivery from Woakes nipped back and clipped the stumps.

In the next over, Kusal Mendis edged an Atkinson delivery behind and Smith took an excellent low catch. Agencies

Also Read: England hand maiden Test call-ups to Jamie Smith, Dillon Pennington for Windies Test series

Also Watch: