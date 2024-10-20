New Zealand Thrashes India By 8 Wickets; Registers First Test Win On Indian Soil In 36 Years

BENGALURU: New Zealand unlocked a historic milestone as they cruised to a comprehensive 8-wicket victory against India in the opening match of the three-match test series played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The Kiwis have finally ended their jinx on Indian soil in test matches as this thumping victory happens to be the first test win for New Zealand in India after a hiatus of 36 years.
India set up a meagre target of 107-run for the visitors to score for the win. New Zealand comfortably chased it down inside 28 overs.
The hosts were reduced to their lowest total on home tests, getting bowled out for just 46 runs in the first innings as the Kiwi pacers ran riot.
In response, New Zealand took a 356-run lead after the conclusion of their first innings. Thereafter, India was bundled for 462, taking a 106-run lead on Saturday.
Notably, the Kiwis had previously triumphed on Indian soil way back in 1988 when they secured a convincing 136-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Overall, this latest victory happens to be the third Test win for New Zealand after playing eight series in India.
ALSO READ: England Cricket Board Bans Transgender Women From Competing At Elite Level From 2025
ALSO WATCH: