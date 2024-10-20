New Zealand Thrashes India By 8 Wickets; Registers First Test Win On Indian Soil In 36 Years

BENGALURU: New Zealand unlocked a historic milestone as they cruised to a comprehensive 8-wicket victory against India in the opening match of the three-match test series played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Kiwis have finally ended their jinx on Indian soil in test matches as this thumping victory happens to be the first test win for New Zealand in India after a hiatus of 36 years.

India set up a meagre target of 107-run for the visitors to score for the win. New Zealand comfortably chased it down inside 28 overs.