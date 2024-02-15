Rahul Dravid To Continue As India's Head Coach Till T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirmed that Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of India's cricket team, will continue to serve in this role until the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.
Dravid's contract had expired after the ICC ODI World Cup Final last year. But, he was urged to continue as the head coach, including other support staff, for the December-January tour to South Africa, without finalizing the tenure.
Before making the decision of retaining Rahul Dravid as the head coach until the ICC event, Jay Shah disclosed that he had a word with him regarding this matter.
Shah said that he did not get to meet Dravid after the ODI World Cup Final as the head coach had to immediately leave for the South Africa tour and added that he finally met Dravid today.
Jay Shah made this announcement while attending the renaming function of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
He also affirmed that there was no need to worry about the contract of a senior person like Dravid, assuring that he will remain the coach for the T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Dravid was appointed India's head coach after the T20 World Cup 2021. Since then India have fared well in all three formats.