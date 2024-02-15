Rahul Dravid To Continue As India's Head Coach Till T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI: Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirmed that Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of India's cricket team, will continue to serve in this role until the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Dravid's contract had expired after the ICC ODI World Cup Final last year. But, he was urged to continue as the head coach, including other support staff, for the December-January tour to South Africa, without finalizing the tenure.

Before making the decision of retaining Rahul Dravid as the head coach until the ICC event, Jay Shah disclosed that he had a word with him regarding this matter.