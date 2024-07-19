Cricketing fraternity wishes Geoffrey Boycott well after successful throat cancer surgery

London: The cricketing fraternity has sent its good wishes to legendary England batter Geoffrey Boycott on his road to recovery after successfully undergoing surgery to remove throat cancer.

Earlier this month, Boycott was informed last week that the throat cancer, for which he was treated in 2002 through chemotherapy and radiotherapy, made a return and needed surgical intervention.

“Just to let everyone know my Father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a 3 hour operation to remove his throat cancer. Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update,” wrote his daughter Emma in an update through Boycott’s X account.

Reacting to the same, former Australia player and head coach Darren Lehmann wrote, “Thanks for the update, please pass on our thoughts to the whole family and glad the surgery went well.” Former England player Alan Butcher wrote, ‘Great news’, while ex-captain Michael Vaughan posted a red heart emoji. IANS

Also Read: Legendary England batter Geoffrey Boycott reveals second throat cancer diagnosis

Also Watch: