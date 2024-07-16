Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia squads for T20 international series against Scotland, England

England, Scotland Tours

Melbourne [Australia]: The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Monday announced Australia’s squads for the T20 international and one-day international series against Scotland and England. Mitchell Marsh will lead both the squads.

Australia will play three T20 internationals against Scotland and England, followed by five one-day internationals against England in the UK in September.

Perth all-rounder Cooper Connolly, chosen in his first Australian squad, has been rewarded for several eye-catching performances in his first two seasons with the Scorchers in the Big Bash League, including a memorable match-winning cameo in the BBL12 Final, as per a release by Cricket Australia.

Connolly captained the Australian under-19 side at the 2022 ICC World Cup.

Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett return to the Australian T20 setup following the last home series against the West Indies to continue their international journeys. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are being managed through the T20 leg. Pat Cummins will miss the entirety of the UK tour in line with a pre-planned, long-term load management strategy, while Starc and Maxwell will rejoin for the ODI Series in the build towards next year’s Champions Trophy.

Australian T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

Australian ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa. (ANI)

