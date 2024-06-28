Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments

MUNICH: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European player to reach 50 appearances in major international tournaments (European Championship and World Cup) when he started Portugal against Georgia in Euro 2024 Group F match.

The 39-year-old is playing his 210th international match for Portugal at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. He has 130 goals to his name and is the highest ever goalscorer in international football.

Ronaldo is playing in his sixth European Championship and have also appeared in five World Cups in his career.

The Al-Nassr striker is also the player with the most games played at the FIFA World Cup, and one of only six along with German Lothar Matthaus, Argentine Lionel Messi and Mexicans Antonio Carbajal, Andres Guardado, and Rafael Marquez to have entered the field in five different tournaments. Agencies

