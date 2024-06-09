Cristiano Ronaldo is prepared to help the team in Euro 2024, says Portugal manager Roberto Martinez

Alges: Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s experience will benefit them in the upcoming European Championship in Germany. The 39-year-old striker will represent Portugal for the sixth time in the continental tournament. He had won the title in the 2016 edition after failing to do so in his debut tournament in 2004.

Ronaldo has been a consistent scorer for his Saudi franchise Al-Nassr across competition and Martinez underlined the fact and said his contribution will be crucial in their campaign in Germany.

“Cristiano had very consistent performances at his club. There is no doubt that he is an incredible scorer,” Martinez told the media on Friday ahead of facing Croatia in a friendly match.

“He is in his sixth European Championship, and he is the only player who has played in five European Championships. So, we are talking about achieving a unique feat in the world of soccer and his experience is important for us.

“We have 23 players. We create competitiveness and the game makes decisions. But Cristiano is prepared to help the team and give everything he can give. And there is no other player in the world of soccer who can bring what Cristiano can to the dressing room,” he added.

Portugal will take on the Czech Republic in their opening Group F match before locking horns with Turkey and Georgia. IANS

Also Read: England Booed After 1-0 Loss to Iceland; Germany Edges Greece 2-1 in Euro Warm-ups

Also Watch: