Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire

NEW DELHI: Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to reach billionaire status, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which has valued the Portugal great’s net worth at an estimated $1.4 billion. The 40-year-old striker’s financial ascent comes after he signed a new contract with Saudi side Al Nassr in June, reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Bloomberg said that Ronaldo earned more than $550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023, supplemented by a decade-long Nike deal worth nearly $18 million annually, and lucrative endorsements with Armani, Castrol and others that added more than $175 million to his fortune.

Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in 2023 had already made him the highest-paid player in football history, with an annual salary of 177 million pounds ($237.52 million), plus bonuses and a reported 15 per cent share in his Saudi Arabian club. Agencies

Also Read: Youth Test: India U19 thump Australia U19 inside two days

Also Watch: