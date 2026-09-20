Cristiano Ronaldo ends retirement speculation as Portugal name Nations League squad

Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo has ended speculation over his international future after being named in Portugal’s squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, with new head coach Jorge Jesus including the veteran forward in his first selection.

Ronaldo had refused to confirm whether he would continue playing for Portugal after their FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-16 defeat to eventual champions Spain in July. The 41-year-old had also indicated that the tournament would be his final World Cup but had not announced his retirement from international football.

His inclusion in Jesus’ first Portugal squad now confirms that Ronaldo remains available for national team duty as the European side begin a new chapter under their new head coach.

Jesus was appointed to replace Roberto Martinez following Portugal’s World Cup exit. The former Al-Nassr coach is also familiar with Ronaldo, having worked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at club level in Saudi Arabia, where the duo won the league title last season.

Jesus, however, stressed that Ronaldo would not receive preferential treatment under his management. IANS

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra wishes India’s Asian Games contingent for strong performance