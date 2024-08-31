Cristiano Ronaldo Included In Portugal's Squad For UEFA Nations League

Lisbon: Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has included Cristiano Ronaldo in the 25-player squad for the first two Nations League matches. The star forward’s inclusion comes on the back of a disappointing European Championship campaign.

Portugal will play against Croatia on September 5 and Scotland on September 8, with both matches to be played at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Ronaldo, who is the Euros top goalscorer of all-time and holds the record of 130 goals for international men’s football, failed to score a goal in Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign. He was seen crying after missing the spot-kick against Slovenia before his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout loss to France.

Martinez said after Euro 2024 it’s a new World Cup cycle for his team. “The Nations League is important, the best teams play. The situation with this list is new, it opens the door to players we’ve been following for 16 or 17 months,” he said in the press conference. IANS

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo on receiving special UEFA award...‘Goals and trophies are like ketchup’

Also Watch: