Cristiano Ronaldo joins Esports World Cup as global ambassador

NEW DELHI: Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Friday that he will join the Esports World Cup as its Global Ambassador.

The Portugal footballer took to social media to share the information. “I’m proud to join the Esports World Cup as Global Ambassador - standing with esports athletes who rise above and inspire the next generation.”

The 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from July 8 to 21. Agencies

