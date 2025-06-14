Sydney Sixers sign former Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Sydney: Sydney Sixers have signed former Pakistan captain Babar Azam for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15 season, marking one of the biggest acquisitions in the league’s history.

Widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, Babar is set to bring his signature elegance, consistency, and match-winning prowess to the Sydney Sixers this summer.

With over 10,000 international runs across all formats, the stylish right-hander has cemented his place as one of the most prolific and reliable players in world cricket. IANS

