Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 100th Saudi Pro League Goal as Al-Nassr Go Five Points Clear

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Saudi Pro League goal on Thursday as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-2 to move five points clear at the top of the table. The 41-year-old forward converted a Sadio Mané cross at the near post with 15 minutes remaining to record the 971st goal of his career. It was also his 26th league goal of the season.

“Ronaldo is always dangerous going forward and we saw that again today,” Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said.

The win took Al-Nassr to 82 points from 32 games, five ahead of Al-Hilal, which has three matches, one more than Nassr, left to play. Al-Hilal meets Al-Kholood on Friday and faces Nassr on Tuesday in what could be a title decider against its Riyadh rival. Agencies

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