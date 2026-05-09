Shakira Unveils ‘Dai Dai’ as Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Song Featuring Burna Boy

NEW DELHI: Colombian artist Shakira revealed a promo for her song ‘Dai Dai’, one of the official songs for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The song will be released on May 14, and it also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

This will be Shakira’s third FIFA World Cup song after her ‘Waka Waka’ during the 2010 edition in South Africa became a cult classic. She had also released ‘La La La’ for the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Other songs which are part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 album have also been unveiled. These include ‘Lighter’ by Jelly Roll and Carin Leon, ‘Por Ella’ by Los Angeles Azules and Belinda, and ‘Echo’ by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea. Agencies

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