Cristiano Ronaldo Omitted from Portugal Squad for Pre-World Cup Friendlies

NEW DELHI: Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury, was left out of the Portugal squad to play pre-World Cup friendlies against tournament co-hosts Mexico and the United States later this month. The 41-year-old has not played for his Saudi club Al-Nassr since the end of February, but Portugal coach Roberto Martinez insisted that Ronaldo’s participation at what would be a record sixth World Cup was “not at risk”.

“It’s a minor injury,” Martinez said at a press conference, adding that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be back “within one or two weeks”.

“Everything Cristiano has done physically during this season shows that he’s going through an excellent spell and that there are no physical problems.

“At the World Cup, the centre-forward position will be for Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos. We are looking for a third striker with a different profile.”

Portugal will face Mexico on March 28, in Mexico City, and the United States three days later in Atlanta. Agencies

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