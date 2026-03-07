Cristiano Ronaldo Heads to Spain for Hamstring Rehab After Injury

NEW DELHI: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Spain for rehabilitation after sustaining a hamstring injury, Saudi Pro League leader Al-Nassr’s coach Jorge Jesus said on Friday. The 41-year-old, who has netted 21 goals in 22 games this season in the SPL, was injured in a 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on Saturday.

“After examining Ronaldo’s injury, it became clear that he needs a period of rest and treatment, so we decided to send him to Spain,” Jesus told a press conference. Agencies

