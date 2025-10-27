Cristiano Ronaldo scores 950th career goal a day after Messi breaks one of his records

Buraidah: Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 950 career goals when he found the net for Al Nassr against Al Hazm in its Saudi Pro League match in Buraidah on Saturday. Ronaldo scored in the 88th minute, doubling Nassr’s lead for his sixth goal in the league and seventh overall this season.

The Portuguese legend moved from Manchester United after terminating his contract in December 2022 and has scored over a century of goals for the Saudi side. Ronaldo’s latest feat comes a day after Lionel Messi broke the Portuguese’s record of reaching the 890-goal mark in record time. The Argentine scored twice in Inter Miami’s 3-1 win against Nashville in Major League Soccer, taking his tally to 891 career goals. At 38 years and 122 days old, Messi surpassed Ronaldo as the youngest to reach 890 career goals, with the Portuguese forward reaching the milestone at 39 years and 89 days of age.

Moreover, the Argentine also took fewer games — 1,131 matches — compared to Ronaldo’s 1,220 games.

Though the rivalry between the two modern football greats has moved from being in the same league — La Liga — to contests on different continents now. However, their magic is to stay for a few more years, despite Messi being 38 and Ronaldo, 40. Messi signed a contract extension with Miami this week, keeping him at the club till 2028, while Ronaldo has extended his stay at Nassr until 2027.

Ronaldo’s career goals:

Sporting CP – 5

Manchester United – 145

Real Madrid – 450

Juventus – 101

Al Nassr – 106

Portugal – 143 Agencies

Also Read: Sophie Devine Retires from ODI Cricket During Women’s World Cup